Happy National Dry Shampoo Day! If you’re anything like Us, everyday is one to celebrate the magical powers of dry shampoo because — let’s face it — we use it more frequently than regular shampoo. But, for those keeping tabs, Sunday, March 10, has been deemed the day devoted to the oil-absorbing, blowout-saving, instantly refreshing hair mists, powders, foams and more we call dry shampoo.

You may have noticed that this year’s celebration coincides with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time (i.e. the tragic annual occurrence when we “spring ahead” and lose an hour of sleep), and that’s not an accident. Created back in 2017 by Klorane (you know, the French pharmacy brand that just so happens to make one of the world’s most beloved dry shampoos), National Dry Shampoo Day is meant to be a chance to empower women to spend more time dreaming and less time primping — and never is that a more apt reminder than on the day we quite literally must do more with less.

When you consider the origins of dry shampoo date back to the 15th century, when people in Asia were believed to use clay as a hair detox and Europeans relied on ground-up starches to keep things fresh under their wigs, it should come as no surprise the multi-taskers are now an indispensable part of so many beauty routines.

Whether you’re looking to quickly save your strands after a trip to the gym, extend your blowout for a second — ahem, sixth — day or simply add a bit of grip and texture to your tresses, there is a dry shampoo formula for you. And while oil-absorbing starches and clays are still present in modern formulas, they are also packed with additional detoxifying, conditioning and styling benefits.

In honor of National Day Shampoo Day, keep scrolling to shop our favorite sprays, powders, pastes and more that’ll have you faking a hair wash in no time!