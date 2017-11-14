2017 has been the year about K-Beauty and we don’t see the trend going away any time soon. We’ve witnessed everyone from Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone to Jessica Alba rock lip-plumping masks on their Instagram and Snapchat accounts and it’s hard to scroll through social media without seeing a celeb sheet mask selfie in preparation for a big event. And with the temperatures cooling down, Stylish thought it was the perfect time to narrow down the offerings to the top five you need to get you through the end of the year and beyond. Scroll through to take a look at your cold-weather essentials and get shopping!