Vitamin C is one of those hero ingredients that everyone loves to love. Not only is it good for your overall health (hello, immune system-boosting magic!), but it also has a ton of beautify-ing benefits. Whether you’re preventing free radical damage from sun’s UV rays or actually reversing their effect, this powerful antioxidant is a total game changer. But that’s not all! It can also brighten skin and helps the body synthesize collagen to smooth out unwanted fine lines and wrinkles. Yeah, it’s that good.

