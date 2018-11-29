Leather forever! Understated Leather designer Jennifer Kassell knows a thing or two about creating timeless, quality pieces that you’ll never want to take off. And It-girls (and guys) have taken note. Everyone from Beyonce to Lady Gaga to Bella Hadid to Rita Ora to January Jones and Kendall Jenner have been spotted rocking her jackets and Ryan Gosling even showed his off while hosting Saturday Night Live.

The designer, who got her start in fashion 15-years ago, sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, November 28, to dish on why celebs can’t stop wearing her designs and the iconic stars and vintage vibes that inspire them.

“Our brand DNA stems from designs of the past with a nod to country-western style fused with a little motorcycle culture,” she explains. “Imagine if Dolly Parton and James Dean had a baby who was an avid vintage collector: that’s our brand in a nutshell.” Scroll through to see what else she had to say!