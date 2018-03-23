Queen Bey is at is again! The gorgeous mom of three, who is gearing up for a new world tour with hubby Jay-Z, graced the world with an impromptu photoshoot on Thursday, March 22. Beyonce shared a series of photos titled “Black Bird” on her website and Instagram, in which she stuns in a Victorian-inspired Temperley London dress, crystal clear Tom Ford pumps, a charm-adorned Delvaux bag and oodles of Lorraine Schwartz bling. But our favorite part of the avian-inspired look was undoubtedly the bold black lip Bey paired with it. Keep scrolling for an up-close look at the fabulously fashionable ensemble!