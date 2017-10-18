No one slays like Beyoncé and she proved that last night at the Tidal x Brooklyn concert in New York City in a stunning green gown. With eye-catching jewelry, a voluminous hairstyle, and Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in Taboo, it was just another in her string of stunning post-baby looks she’s graced us with in recent months. After welcoming twins Rami and Sir Carter on June 13, Bey wasted no time in getting her body back and flaunting her new mom-of-three style! From off-the-shoulder crop tops to plunging neckline tracksuits, Queen Bey is giving us total style goals — see her looks!