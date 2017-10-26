Who needs accessories when the embellishment on your blouse can do all the talking? That’s what Stylish thought when we laid eyes on the amazing Adam Selman crop top with white feather sleeves that Billie Lourd rocked for the CFDA Fashion Fund Show at the Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Wednesday, October 25.

Not only was the look the sophisticated take on those feather boas we used to play dress up with, but the contrast with the white, feminine feathers and the crisp lines of the black top brought an unexpected reverie to an otherwise simple outfit.

Of course, we want to copy the look ourselves. Unfortunately, the exact top Lourd was wearing is not yet available — but fear not! Shop our favorite embellished blouses that will surely make a statement in your ensemble!

