While winter coats can sometimes feel like a sartorial burden designed to sabotage your cutest outfits, Bella Hadid turned her topper into the star of the show during a night out on Tuesday, February 5. The model of the moment attended the MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2019 launch party in NYC, and instead of letting the chilly weather slow her down, she rocked a black faux fur midi coat that was all kinds of chic.

Clearly having adopted the go-to color palette of her adopted home city, Gigi’s little sister opted for an all-black-everything ensemble for the pre-New York Fashion Week fete. She stunned in a slinky LBD and knee-high boots. And to keep warm on her way to and from, she slung a $450 MICHAEL Michael Kors faux fur jacket over her shoulders.

The midi-length design featured an oversized rounded collar and slightly slouchy fit that would allow it to transition from Hadid’s sexy GNO look to jeans and tee with ease. And since the knee-length style towed the line between a bomber and duster, it’s warm without being stifling (because, let’s face it, there is nothing worse than coming in from the cold and feeling the need to instantly rip off your coat).

Cozy faux fur coats have been all the rage this season as more and more brands move away from using animal fur. In 2017, Kors shared that his brands would be fur-free by December 2018. In announcing the commitment, he joined fashion houses like Stella McCartney, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Armani and more who had made similar no-fur pledges.

“Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur,” the American designer said at the time, and the model’s super cool coat is a perfect example. Keep scrolling to shop black faux fur midi coats inspired by Hadid’s fierce winter-weather style!