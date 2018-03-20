She’s back! After rumors began flying that Britney Spears would be tapped as the new face of French fashion and beauty house Kenzo, the brand officially debuted its La Collection Memento N°2 campaign starring the iconic pop singer on Tuesday, March 20. Shot by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh in L.A., Brit rocks ab-baring sweatshirts, sexy lace-up boots and trucker hats in the casually cool photos and video.

Iconic Kenzo motifs like the tiger and Great Wave of Kanagawa are seen throughout the new denim-centric collection, and creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon said they drew inspiration from the 1986 Paris runway debut of Kenzo Jeans to reimagine their signature pieces. The design duo reached out to Spears, who said she has been a longtime fan of the brand, to star in the campaign because she is “a legend in her field.” Watch Brit Brit strut her stuff on an L.A. backlot in the video below and keep scrolling to see pics from the sexy campaign!