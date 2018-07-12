Busy Philipps may have just convinced us to ditch our dainty rings and swap them out for some statement-making baubles. The Busy Tonight star had a night out drinking orange wine with bestie Kelly Oxford and decided to immortalize their chic evening as she is wont to do: with a selfie. And of course, once we got over the duo’s expert understanding of their angles and good lighting, we couldn’t help but notice that Busy was wearing a beautiful stone ring with diamond encrusting on her pointer finger— basically your modernized statement cocktail ring.

Which got Us to thinking: what about adding a not-over-sized or overly-loud statement ring to our own digits? We’re willing to bet this is the next big trend. Without further ado, shop these 6 not-so-dainty selects to add to your bauble game.