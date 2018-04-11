On How One Hair Gripe Lead To Her Biggest Hair Regret

While Mendes has the whole hair routine down pat now, the Riverdale star admits she’s endured some hair troubles. “I’ve always struggled with having frizzy hair and it doesn’t really cooperate the way I want it to,”she says. “I spent a lot of my adolescence in Miami where it was super humid and my hair would get super frizzy and my waves weren’t really consistent or pretty,” she adds. “I used to get keratin in my hair because I hated my natural waves. Now I regret it because my hair is really straight in some areas and I just wish I never did that,” she tells Stylish. “I think if I kept my natural texture, I would appreciate my hair so much more,” she adds. As for what she’s doing now to fix it? “I’m letting it grow out because I want it to be fully natural!”