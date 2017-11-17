The Glam App x Sir John’s Holiday Look

The Glam App and L’ORÉAL teamed up to launch their fourth and final Holiday limited-edition beauty look created by Beyonce’s makeup artist Sir John. The look features metallic eyeshadow, smokey liner and a pouty pink lip to get you looking pretty for any party whether it be Thanksgiving or New Years Eve.”We wanted to create something that was sexy and feminine that any woman can wear,” Santana dished. “Whether it be a woman of color, or women with different face shapes, this look was designed to work for everyone during the holiday season,” she says.