It’s back! Christian Dior debuted the iconic Saddle Handbag designed by John Galliano in 1999 and it became an immediate cult favorite in the hands of A-listers such as Beyonce and Elle Macpherson and on our favorite trend-setter Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex And The City. Now it’s back, revamped for a new generation!

Dior head designer Maria Grazia Chiuri gave the coveted style a huge comeback for the Winter 2018-2019 Ready-to-Wear Collection, declaring it a wardrobe staple and it’s no wonder why: “I thought this collection would be an opportunity to revive its timeless beauty,” said the designer in a press release. She went on to say that she “considers this icon of the house’s recent history the perfect accessory to deal with this battle that is daily life. Indeed, the saddle bag is a bag that is worn in exactly the same way as a shirt or jacket, and it’s so comfortable to wear with its long strap that you almost forget it’s there. The saddle bag is also practical because it allows you to carry everything you need with you. It’s for this reason that I wanted it larger and more robust, but also very colorful, embroidered or with beaded fringe because, like a chameleon, it adapts to all situations.”

Offered in two sizes, the chic carryall is available in monochrome leather, the brands’ OG Dior Logo and embroidered canvas prints with beautiful intricate details like beaded fringe. And even better, you can now customize the bag! Add-on straps to wear the purse cross-body are available for purchase. Prices range from $2,350 to $8,500.

No doubt, the investment piece has the versatility to be dressed up for a glamorous night on the town or for a casual street style coffee run — check out how Hollywood’s favorite It-girls like Rosie Huntington Whitely and Katie Holmes and more are sporting it, then scoop one up for yourself!