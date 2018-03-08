With the exception of Blair Waldorf’s epic headband game in Gossip Girl, hair accessories have largely been relegated to the elementary school playground — but we have a feeling that is all about to change. Models at Chanel took to the brand’s Fall-Winter 2018 runway on Tuesday, March 6, rocking sky-hight topknots that were decorated with super chic clips. From fab flowers to the brand’s iconic double-C logo, the bedazzled accessories instantly upgraded the athletic-inspired ‘do that hairstylist Sam McKnight called an “easy updo.” While fall is still six months away, we are going to planning to up our hair clip game ASAP because the glam addition basically makes it okay to sport a messy bun for any occasion. Keep scrolling to see our favorite jaw clips, hair combs and bobby pins!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!



