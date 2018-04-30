Badass beauty babe! Chloe Bennet sat down with Stylish in April to dish on her partnership with skincare company SK-II for their #INeverExpire campaign which hopes to raise awareness about age-related pressures put on women by society and empower them to live lives on their own terms. The reason she signed on with the brand? “This campaign is all about creating your own destiny and choosing the mindset to live the life you want to live,” she says. Now that’s something you don’t need to be a superhero to get behind!

While she opened up about the beauty secrets she’s picked up from the ABC spy-fi series Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, she also dropped some knowledge how she handles racism in Hollywood. And her outspokenness, her tips and her thoughtful comments on confidence, we may have just found your new girl crush. Scroll through for all her insights!