Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim is just 18 years old, but she’s already got a mile-long list of accomplishments under her belt. Back in February, she blew our collective minds with her gravity-defying moves on the halfpipe at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where she became the youngest woman to ever win a snowboarding medal of any color — let alone gold. But, if we’re being honest, we were amazed with her super glowy skin and perfectly winged eyeliner that never seemed to budge (even during a teary medal ceremony!).

As it turns out, when she’s not slaying it on the slopes, the Korean American beauty is is all about skincare, makeup and changing up her ‘do. And, in keeping with her penchant for making history, she was named the first-ever North American ambassador for K-beauty juggernaut Laneige after using their products for years.

We had a chance to catch up with the superstar athlete at an event for the brand in NYC, and she gave Us the scoop on how she keeps her skin so dewy even in the harshest weather conditions, the secret to her fierce feline flick and more. Keep scrolling for all of Kim’s beauty and style tips and tricks!