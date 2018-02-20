Happy Birthday, Cindy Crawford! Since the OG supermodel first burst onto the scene some three decades ago, she has been serving up serious fashion and beauty inspiration. From her iconic Levis and girl-next-door style to her signature beauty mark and bold brows, Crawford has proven great style knows no age — after all, the woman has somehow managed to defy the laws of nature and show no sign of getting older. In honor of her 52nd birthday, we’re taking a trip down memory lane with photos that prove Crawford looks as #flawless in 2018 as she did in 1988. Keep scrolling for our favorite looks!