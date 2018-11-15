The ladies weren’t the only ones turning heads at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 14. While there were plenty of sparkly dresses and gorgeous gowns at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, there were also a plethora dapper dudes in sleek suits and tailored tuxedos on the CMA Awards red carpet. Yup, the men brought it.

Rather than stick to basic black, guys hit the carpet in rich jewel tones and cool prints, while playing with textures and proportions (think: luxe velvets and elongated jackets). In addition to Nashville vets like Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley, country’s biggest night also attracted Hollywood types like Dennis Quaid, Lionel Richie and Noah Schnapp.

Keep scrolling to see what country music’s hottest hunks were wearing on the 2018 CMA Awards red carpet!