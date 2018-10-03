Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo! Be ready to transform your glam with this princess-inspired collection. Colourpop and Disney have teamed up to launch the perfect selection of beauty products that’ll have you begging your fairy godmother for more. The collection features a pressed-powder palette, ultra glossy lipglosses, illuminating highlighters and eyeshadows and, of course, lipsticks. The Disney inspiration doesn’t end with color palettes and packaging design, each product is given a Disney-inspired title, like Part of Your World (The Little Mermaid), A Whole New World (Aladdin) and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo (Cinderella). And if that wasn’t enough, the collection is affordable! Prices range from $5 to $20.

Scroll through to see which magical items you need in your arsenal to live your best princess life.