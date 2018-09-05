Crazy Rich Asians may have premiered in the U.S. nearly a month ago, but the blockbuster continues to dominate the box office. And with all of that insane glamour, the music, the fashion — and of course the love story — that should come as no surprise. And the good news for fans just keeps on coming. The cast of the hit film touched down in London on Tuesday, September 4, for a photocall and red carpet and needless to say, they killed it.

From the elegant Constance Wu in a pale pink romantic frock to the exquisite Gemma Chan in a floral dream, see what the cast of Crazy Rich Asians wore to celebrate their hit film in England.