California dreaming on a cold winter’s day! With warm weather on the horizon, it’s time to break out your bathing suits, sunscreen and beach bags!

No day in the sun is complete without a woven or beaded purse to hold all of your beach essentials. Let these three cute bags from VICI Collection inspire you to hit the beach, swim in the ocean and get your tan on. These totes are also perfect for weekend getaways and strolling around downtown after a long day of lounging on the sand.

Keep scrolling to get in the summer mood!

Promo code: VICI20