Katy Perry may have declared California girls are “unforgettable,” but New Yorkers are pretty fierce, too. Proof: the new collaboration between Cynthia Rowley and Bandier celebrates the blend of East-Coast-West-Coast style, and it’s the best of both worlds, err, coasts. The #CRxBandier collection includes color-block joggers, tees and hoodies with Rowley’s signature “CaliYork” logo, while neoprene slides, baseball hats and bags in shades of pink and playful florals round out the offerings in the bi-costal line.

An avid surfer, Rowley lives in the West Village in NYC, but catches waves on Long Island’s east end and Southern California. That active lifestyle is seen throughout her ready-to-wear designs, which also includes a robust swimwear and wetsuit collection. Bandier, meanwhile, first set up shop in New York but is soon expanding to the West Coast, making the team-up with Rowley a match made in heaven.

“I’ve been a long time fan of Bandier and love how they combine retail with the most epic workout classes,” Rowley tells Us exclusively. “We’ve been promoting an active lifestyle since we launched our wetsuits and other surf gear. Riffing off of our bi-coastal surfer-girl lifestyle, it was a natural for us to collaborate.”

Priced between $65 and $235, the #CRxBandier collection is available on both the Cynthia Rowley and Bandier websites. Keep scrolling for a look at some of our favorite pieces from the line!