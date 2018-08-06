Leave it to Debra Messing to remind Us all that there’s always room to feel like a glamorous movie star — even when you’re on vacation and you’re taking a dip in the pool. The Will and Grace star took a moment from her relaxing dog days of summer (and luxurious vacation) to let us all know in an Instagram selfie that her wide-brim straw hat is her “personal umbrella.”

Need we say more? Not only is a good sunhat a great accessory for a warm weather outfit, but they are also incredibly functional. In other words, they will protect you from the sun’s damaging rays as well as helping to keep you cool (instant shade!), all while rendering you chic and polished no matter how stifling the heat. Oh, and they also cover frizzy hair. There’s really no reason not to invest. So, in the effort of getting in on Debra Messing’s sunhat style, shop these seven styles here!