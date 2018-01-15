Demi Lovato is undoubtedly #bodygoals as well as #confidencegoals. It’s been a journey for the star, who famously battled an eating disorder, but her strides have been incredibly inspiring to watch, even if they didn’t always come easy.

As the ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ singer pushes her personal boundaries she explained in an Instagram post from January 4, that she’s still “learning to love [her] body the way it is. It’s challenging but life-changing.”

And she summed up her stance on haters recently on an episode of the Ellen Degeneres show, saying, “I just feel sorry for them because who leaves a negative comment on somebody’s profile on the internet? You have to be kind of sad to do that.” She continued that the best way to deal with haters is to ignore them, “I’ve taken away [their] power and it feels great.” We feel great about that approach too, Demi.

That’s just a taste of the moments she’s wowed us with her love-yourself know-how. Scroll through to see the seven times Demi Lovato has killed us with confidence and defined our ultimate #bodygoals — mentally and physically.