Putting together the perfect street style outfit that makes you paparazzi-worthy can be tricky. But Tyler Lambert, designer of LAMBERT, loved by it girls like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, knows all the tricks. He sat down with Stylish on March 20 to talk about his tips for perfecting a street style look, the trends we can expect to see and the best places you can rock his casual yet chic clothing at — scroll through to see what he said!