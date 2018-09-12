When you wish upon a star for the best beauty masks, better believe Mad Beauty’s got you covered with its Disney Princess-inspired line. But don’t worry — they also sell masks to channel your most wicked Disney villain if that’s more your lane.

These whimsical beauty products are not limited to just face masks. The line also features hair masks inspired by Princesses Aurora, Belle and Ariel to get your mane to be as shiny and majestic as those Disney royals. And if treatments aren’t enough to satisfy your child, you can opt for a shell-shaped eye mask inspired by the one and only Little Mermaid, Princess Ariel. Oh, there’s a Cinderella foot mask because of course there is.

Scroll through to see these magical Disney inspired masks and treat yourself!