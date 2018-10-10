The American Music Awards always prove to be a major red carpet moment. And of course the 2018 AMAs, hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday, October 9, were no exception to the rule. Whether it’s micro-minis (looking at you Ciara) and embellished dresses or some serious pantsuit moments (hello Ella Mai), the stars seriously killed the fashion part of the evening.

But there was no shortage of killer hair and makeup moments from the annual music awards show as well. Even better: a lot of them were created with products from the drugstore. From Cardi B’s rosy eye makeup to Camila Cabello’s glossy waves, find out the affordable beauty products used to create the hottest glam moments from the 2018 AMAs.