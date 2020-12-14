Layering Made Easy With the Newest Trend: Contrast Tops!

There’s no denying that contrast tops are an iconic look. This trend is a favorite for so many reasons.

The top layer always looks so chic against the contrast of the ultra-flattering smaller, fitted top. And did we mention they are super easy to style? Just pair your layered pieces with some refined denim and skinny heels and you’re guaranteed to be turning heads on the street.

But the best part is this daring trend looks good on everyone! So we’ve rounded up the best options from VICI Collection plus some styling tips to make sure you nail the look.

Keep scrolling to see three layered pieces that scream sophistication.

Promo code: VICI20

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)