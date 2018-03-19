Just call them the dancing queens! We are used to seeing Elizabeth Olsen and Winona Ryder on the silver screen, but the stylish starlets just showed off their dancing talents in a new video for H&M. The fashion brand debuted its Argentinian-inspired Spring 2018 collection chock full of pretty florals, flirty off-the-shoulder tops and fun embroidered jeans this week, and Olsen and Ryder make an unexpected cameo in a short film celebrating the line.

It takes two to tango as both Olsen and Ryder prove in the spirited clip, which also stars models Andreea Diaconu, Anna Ewers, Imaan Hammam and Naomi Shimada and singer/songwriter Andrea Valledo. Shot in Buenos Aires, the video celebrates female friendship and self expression as the ladies dance their way through the streets. Watch the cute clip below and keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite dresses, skirts and tops from the Spring collection!

