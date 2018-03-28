Raise your hand if you’re ready for warmer days ahead! Ok, so, that’s everyone. And while we might have to wait for temperatures to rise, we don’t have to wait to look like we’ve spent some time in the sun. All because of bronzer — the product that, simply put, is like a boost of health in a tube. Everyone looks better with a touch of the stuff. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski who popped up on makeup artist Patrick Ta’s Instagram feed in a selfie that showed off clean, natural makeup with a dusting of bronzer across the high points of her face and her lids — all of which rendered her looking like an ethereal goddess without looking like she’s wearing a ton of makeup. Want in? Check out some of our favorite bronzing products for the upcoming season!