Emily Ratajkowski is the equivalent of a modern day street style messiah. It seems every time she steps out she’s rocking some version of an ahead-of-the-curve trend, from high-leg bathing suits to small-frame sunglasses — even cargo pants. Simply put: when the supermodel rocks a good look (basically all of them), we are wont to copy it ourselves.

The newly married model-turned-actress was spotted out in NYC on Monday, May 21, wearing the perfect tonal and neutral outfit for the weather from head-to-toe. But what kept our sartorial gazes mesmerized were her Nine West 40th Anniversary Gabelle Strappy Sandals, all because of a particular twist: they had a square toe. That’s right, the ‘90s-esque shoe silhouette with a flat toe is back and better than ever for summer. Check out five similar styles to get in on Emily Ratajkowski’s cutting footwear style!