’Tis the season for royal weddings! On Monday, January 23, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie of York got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank, while traveling in Nicaragua in early January, and the couple will marry at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor (the same church Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose for their wedding) in the fall. Given Eugenie’s bold fashion choices over the years, we can’t wait to see what she wears for the big day, and we can only hope she opts for a headpiece that is in keeping with the show-stopping hats, headbands and fascinators she has sported over the years. After all, who can forget the sky-blue feather topper she wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011? Keep scrolling to see some of Princess Eugenie’s best hat moments!