Your summer manicure game just got a whole lot cuter. L.A.-based nail salon Olive & June is already known for its adorable mani stickers, and now it’s teamed up with Essie on a warm weather-inspired collection that just launched exclusively at Target.

Olive & June founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle opened her first outpost in Beverly Hills in 2013, and, in addition to building on her in-salon treatments and services (there are now two more locations in Pasadena and Santa Monica), she’s been figuring out ways to up the at-home mani/pedi experience as well.

From seven-free polish and tools to pedicure-friendly sandals and, yes, stickers, Olive & June has the nail market covered and it launched its OG stickers as a way for clients to enjoy a nail art mani on the go. Designed in L.A. and made in Korea, each pack of 36 stickers is inspired by the designs dreamed up in the salon and can be set onto a polished or bare nail with the help of a clear top coat.

In partnering with Essie, Olive & June stickers will be available in-store for the first time. The brand created six playful packs featuring palm trees, flowers, rainbows and more that pair perfectly with Essie’s limited-edition summer neon shades — or just about any hue in the iconic nail care line’s collection.

Whether you choose to be pretty in pink with the Cabana Crush flamingo stickers and Essie’s Fiji polish or bring a bit of sunshine with the Rainbow Bright pack on top of the dandelion yellow Avant-Garment Gel Couture shade, the mix and match options are endless.

With the sticker packs retailing for $7.50 and the polishes starting at $9, the Olive & June x Essie partnership is available at Target and target.com for a limited time. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite nail art pairings!