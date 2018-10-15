Fall is officially underway, which means that “I’ll just dab on a bit of tinted moisturizer and go” summer glow is likely fading fast. But, not to fret, there is a host of new multitasking foundations that do a whole lot more than even out your skin tone and blur imperfections. A new wave of innovative skincare-infused makeup pulls double duty — offering an array of brightening, tightening and mattifying ingredients in addition to pigmented coverage. With short *and* long-term complexion-perfecting benefits, the hybrid formulas will keep your face happy through the change of season.

Oh, and on the heels of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty revolutionizing the foundation game with her 40-shade Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation last year, the rest of the industry is following suit. Estée Lauder, for instance, introduced 56 shades of its Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup, while Flesh has everything from a milky “Froth” to a rich “Espresso” within the 40 hues of its Firm Flesh Thickstick Foundation. And there’s a lot more where that came from.

