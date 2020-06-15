Farrah Abraham’s Latest Bikini Is Breaking the Internet

Farrah Abraham is wasting no time when it comes to soaking up every second of summer! On Sunday, June 14, the MTV star shared a TikTok video wearing sexy swimwear — and her followers can’t get enough.

In the first half of the video, the 16 and Pregnant alum modeled a teeny-tiny pink floral bikini. The 29-year-old mom of one left little to the imagination in the swimwear, pairing it with a gold necklace featuring butterfly charms.

Abraham wore her long hair down in waves and recruited someone to take a video of her sunbathing and spraying oil onto her chest.

The second half of the video starred Abraham’s 11-year-old daughter Sophie, who sat on top of mom and annoyed her by swinging her damp locks to get her wet. The little girl wore a two-piece suit featuring a flouncy top and army green bottoms to match.

In the accompanying caption, the My Teenage Dream Ended author wrote, “Sophia can’t handle #summerbreak man it feels so good to be #outdoors #poolside #familytime.”

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to comment on her killer bikini body. “Omg Farrah you are what I aspire to look like!” one follower commented. “Love the bathing suit and Sophs too!”

TikTok was big into Farrah and Sophia’s swim style. “Girl that suit is hawtttt! Keep doing you!!” a follower told Farrah. “Sophias suit is adorable,” another person commented.

Keep scrolling to see some of Abraham’s smokin’ bikini snaps from the fun-filled day by the pool.

