Blessed be these outfits! The cast of The Handmaid’s Tale traded their Gilead robes for lively ensembles as they hit The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu finale at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on July 9, 2018.

The ladies each brought their unique style to the black carpet. Leaving behind the infamous red and blue color scheme from the show and arriving in bold yellows, purples, florals and other whimsical patterns.

That’s not all, Kylie Jenner was also in attendance and it was the new mom’s first appearance since confirming that she has had her lip fillers removed. And in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion, she showed up looking amazing!

Scroll down to see the best fashion of the night.