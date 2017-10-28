As we all know, foundation (and makeup in general) is amazing. But as with everything in life, unless you are an expert, there are probably mistakes you are making with your with your complexion perfector of choice that you don’t even realize. Don’t worry — we’ve got you.

We caught up with celebrity makeup artists Matin Maulawizada (known widely by his first name Matin and also for working with Mandy Moore and Gal Gadot, among many others) and makeup artist Archangela Chelsea (whose work in editorial has been featured in Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire) to get the scoop on the five foundation mistakes we are probably making and how to fix them!