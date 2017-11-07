Gal Gadot is all about a nude lip of late — and Stylish is all about Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman star stepped out at the London premiere of The Justice League rocking a double dose of nude smackers. Not only was the actress’s Givenchy minidress adorned with the most adorable golden smooch prints, but she wore the perfect nude lip to match. Take a cue from Gadot’s classic pairing of the look with smudged liner and copy the style for your next night out with one of our curated-by-Stylish picks for the best nude lipsticks!

