Leave it to Gigi Hadid to once again take our sunglass game up a notch. The model is back with her third collection with Vogue Eyewear, and the super cool styles are inspired by her adopted hometown of NYC.

In keeping with the high-fashion, ’90s-era aesthetic of seasons’ past, the spring 2019 Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear collab features new frames that are meant to rocked all day and night (hey, NYC isn’t called the “city that never sleeps” for nothing).

In the new campaign, the blonde beauty is seen rocking shield-like Zoom In shades (which the designer likens to “space captain” googles) after dark along with a boss-lady white suit and a bright red lip. She sports a black pair in the sexy pic, but they also come in white, orange, blush pink and navy.

In another shot, a platinum blonde Hadid is seen exiting the subway in a bold animal-print top and slender Lafayette sunnies. The throwback ’90s style is perfectly in keeping with the retro vibes she and her fellow models-of-the-moment (think: little sister Bella, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and more) have been rocking for several seasons now.

In addition to the UV-protecting styles, there are also two pairs of opticals in the latest drop. The square 23rd Street frame is all about creating a “too cool for school” look thanks to an oversize shape and metal detailing. The Yola style, meanwhile, is an homage to ’50s glam with its tortoise-shell finish and exaggerated slim cat-eye shape.

Priced at $139.95 each, the entire Gigi Hadid x Vogue Eyewear collection is now available at Vogue-Eyewear.com. Keep scrolling to see Hadid modeling some of our favorite frames from the collab!