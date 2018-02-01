The Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots are set to face off in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, but our most pressing concern is not whether Tom Brady will earn his sixth Super Bowl ring or the Eagles will get their first, but rather what will we wear to watch the commercials — ahem — game. Fortunately, New England’s perennial favorite status means supermodel Gisele Bundchen (a.k.a. Mrs. Tom Brady) is around to give us casual but cute game day styling ideas. From her bomber jacket and beanie ensemble in the aftermath of the Patriots’ victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 21 to her favorite plaid button-down shirt and skinny jeans combo, we’ve got denim, booties, scarves and team gear inspired by the Brazilian beauty. Keep scrolling for our Super Bowl party outfit picks!

