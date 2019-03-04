Glossier has spent the last five years redefining no-makeup makeup with its your-face-but-better line of skincare, complexion tints, brow gels, pigmented balms and more, and now the millennial-fave brand is here with its new Glossier Play collection to take your color cosmetics game up a notch.

Paying homage to the quartet of OG products Glossier launched with in 2014, Glossier Play is debuting with four pieces — an eyeliner, lip lacquer, highlighter and glitter gel — and two tools (a sharpener and applicator) that are all about adding a bit of excitement to your makeup routine.

Like the existing Glossier range, the newbies have super clever names and unique formulas to match. For starters, Colorslide is a “technogel” eye pencil that promises eight to 12 hours of wear depending on how you use it (think: less wear time for the waterline, more wear for that graphic feline flick). Oh, and the Blade sharpener (sold separately) will keep it perfectly pointy. The high-shine Vinylic Lip, meanwhile, has a lacquer-like finish and comes in a fun click pen applicator.

And then there are the multi-tasking Nightshine highlighter concentrate and Glitter Gelée multigrade paillettes that can be used all over the face for some major shimmer and sparkle. To take the guesswork out of glitter, the brand created The Detailer applicator to complement the gelée.

All told, there are 28 vibrant matte, metallic, shine and glitter shades — ranging from sherbet pinks and brilliant oranges to dark taupes and gunmetal greys — spread amongst the four-product line. And we can only assume there will be more rainbow-inspired goodness to come in the future.

Priced between $14 and $20, the entire Glossier Play range is now available a la carte or in an all-encompassing $60 “Playground” kit at Glossier.com. Keep scrolling for a closer look at the collection!