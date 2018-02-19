All the Gorgeous Fashion and Beauty Looks From Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Red Sparrow’ Press Tour

Jennifer Lawrence’s latest thriller Red Sparrow is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Thursday, March 1, and while we are super excited to see the Academy Award-winner play a seductive Russian spy, we are equally excited to see all the fashion and beauty choices she makes on and off the red carpet while promoting the film. From her shimmering pastel gown at the movie’s European premiere to the sexy minidress and over-the-knee boots she rocked at a Washington, D.C., screening, J.Law has been experimenting with her style — and we love the results! Keep scrolling for all the fun looks!