Glam and gorgeous! The hottest names in music hit the red carpet at the 2018 Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City and Us Weekly’s Gwen Flamberg got the scoop on how their hair and makeup looks were created. Check out her top picks, get the how-tos, then shop the products!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.