Pretty powerful! While there was plenty of glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, the night may best be remembered for the inspirational fashion choices stars made. White roses in honor of the Time’s Up movement ruled the red carpet, as both men and women took a stand against harassment and inequality, and performers, attendees and nominees like Kesha, Beyonce and Lorde let their outfits — literally and figuratively — do the talking. Keep scrolling for our favorite moments!