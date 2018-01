The ladies wore the pants — or rather, the pant suits — at the 60th annual Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, January 28. From Janelle Monae in whimsical Dolce & Gabbana to Cyndi Lauper in Moschino it was all about a feminine twist on a feminine staple. Scroll to see the ladies who rocked menswear-inspired fashion.