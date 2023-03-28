Courtroom chic? Gwyneth Paltrow has put on quite the fashion show while in Utah for a civil trial.

The Shakespeare in Love actress, 50, has looked calm, collected and stylish while defending her name following a 2016 skiing accident.

Paltrow is being sued by optometrist Terry Sanderson for allegedly crashing into him on the slopes at a Park City, Utah, resort. “It was like somebody was out of control and was going to hit a tree and was going to die. And that’s what I had until I was hit,” the retired doctor claimed during his Monday, March 27, testimony, which marked day three of the trial.

For her Monday appearance, during which Paltrow appeared to grin and shake her head as Sanderson spoke, the Iron Man star looked conservative in a white collared shirt, a black button-up sweater and a billowing skirt. On her feet, she opted for a pair of $1,450 Prada boots.

Paltrow previously selected an understated getup while taking the stand on Friday, March 24, donning a long-sleeve polo shirt and a flowy navy blue skirt. One day prior, she played it cool in a relaxed double-breasted gray blazer and slouchy trousers. She paired the set with a knit tank and delicate necklaces.

The Goop founder looked crisp on Wednesday, March 22, wearing an off-white belted cardigan from her brand, G. Label by Goop, and khaki pants. She accessorized with chunky gold jewelry from Foundrae and carried her belongings in a chestnut-colored tote. She layered the look with a green wool coat.

Sanderson originally sued Paltrow for $3.1 million back in January 2019 but is now seeking $300,000 in damages. The medical professional argued that he was badly injured after the Sliding Doors actress struck him and allegedly fled the scene.

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” court documents obtained by Us Weekly stated. “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

Paltrow, meanwhile, is countersuing Sanderson for a symbolic $1 in damages plus reimbursement for her legal fees “to defend this meritless claim.” She further alleged that she was the one who was actually struck by Sanderson.

