Meet Joann Van Den Herik — she’s cousins with Gigi and Bella Hadid, which makes her fashion-royalty-adjacent, but she’s also a model in her own right. And the plus-size beauty just landed a major lingerie campaign with Debenhams.

The 19-year-old rising star has become a champion of body positivity on Instagram and is starring in the Spring 2018 campaign for Debenhams Lingerie which hits stores and online this month. On landing the contract Joann said, “I’ve always wanted to be a model but didn’t realize that there was a market for my shape and size. I think it’s very important to show all the boys and girls out there that size doesn’t matter and that you’re perfect the way you are. I translate that into my work as a model and on social media. I’m a strong believer in body-positivity and that every body is beautiful.”

From the soft neutrals to the wide range of styles that accommodate every body type under the sun from brands including Gorgeous and Nine by Savannah Miller, see Joann’s campaign!