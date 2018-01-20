Hatch Just Launched Beauty Products for Moms-to-Be — Here are 10 You Need Now

Hot mama made easy! Hatch, a line loved by celebrity moms including Jessica Alba and Carey Mulligan, just released 10 beauty products for moms-to-be that are designed to help women throughout their entire pregnancy and beyond. The collection includes belly masks (yes, a facial for your belly — a bacial!), stretch mark reducers, A gentle shampoos and more. Each formula uses all natural, non-toxic ingredients so they’re] 100% safe for mom and baby. Check out every product below!