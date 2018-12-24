“I don’t need another nail polish,” said no woman ever, and with the holiday season in full swing, it is time to update your manicure game with a festive new hue. Whether you are looking for a modern take on Christmas’ classic red and green or want to count down to the ball drop on New Year’s Eve with a sexy dark shade, there is no shortage of party-worthy lacquers to choose from.

From Chanel’s velvety berry hues that require no special top coat for a super cool matte effect to a sophisticated winter white shade from celeb makeup pro Emilie Heathe’s new line, ’tis the season to trade in your go-to barely there polish for something a bit more fun.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite festive nail polish shades for holiday 2018!