It’s that time of year! The holidays are around the corner, and if you haven’t already decided what to give your loved ones, Us Weekly‘s Stylish has got you covered.

Over the past few months, we’ve been busy testing, trying and researching the best and most thoughtful gifts so that you don’t have to. We’re talking treats for little ones, trendy shoes for fashion lovers and skincare for the beauty obsessed.

Take, for instance, Le Domaine’s The Cream — a moisturizer designed to slow down the signs of aging — and before you freak out over its $320 price tag, let Us explain. The line, which was founded by Brad Pitt in partnership with the Perrin family — the owners of Château de Beaucastel winery, Pierre-Louis Teissedre — University of Bordeaux Professor of Oenology and Dr. Nicolas Lévy, blends science and nature to effectively tackle skin issues thanks to the study of wine.

According to Teissedre, both “wine and skincare are exact sciences” and after years of analyzing a number of grapes, he discovered which combinations have the greatest antioxidant properties. Through this research, the wine specialist developed GSM10 — an active ingredient that fights oxidation — a chemical reaction that takes place when a substance comes into contact with oxygen. (Prolonged oxidation contributes to the loss of collagen, wrinkles, sagging and more. Similarly, when wine is exposed to too much oxidation, it is considered flawed.)

If you’re not convinced, that’s OK. We’re also obsessing over IGK’s On My Way hair kit. For just $35, you can gift your most glamorous pal the brand’s Good Behavior Smoothing Spray, which provides 24-hour fizz control and heat protection as well as the First Class Dry Shampoo that keeps tresses clean in between washes. The products are packed with charcoal powder (for lifting dirt), coconut oil (for shine) and spirulina protein (for nourishment).

Trying to get your beau into self-care? No problem. The At Water Facial Cleansing Bar is ideal for the “rugged man” as it was created with “highly active people” in mind, according to the brand. It is a coconut-based face soap that is perfect for oily and combination skin. It’s also budget-friendly as it costs $18.

We’ve also got something for the hostess with the mostess in your life. Arrive at their annual holiday soiree with Casa Dragones Reposado — the only tequila to be aged in 100 percent Mizunara oak casks. The beverage is a hit among celebrities, including Ryan Seacrest, and retails for $180.

Keep scrolling to see our holiday picks for the whole family!