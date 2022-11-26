It’s that time of year! The holidays are around the corner, and if you haven’t already decided what to give your loved ones, Us Weekly‘s Stylish has got you covered.
Over the past few months, we’ve been busy testing, trying and researching the best and most thoughtful gifts so that you don’t have to. We’re talking treats for little ones, trendy shoes for fashion lovers and skincare for the beauty obsessed.
Take, for instance, Le Domaine’s The Cream — a moisturizer designed to slow down the signs of aging — and before you freak out over its $320 price tag, let Us explain. The line, which was founded byBrad Pitt in partnership with the Perrin family — the owners of Château de Beaucastel winery, Pierre-Louis Teissedre — University of Bordeaux Professor of Oenology and Dr. Nicolas Lévy, blends science and nature to effectively tackle skin issues thanks to the study of wine.
According to Teissedre, both “wine and skincare are exact sciences” and after years of analyzing a number of grapes, he discovered which combinations have the greatest antioxidant properties. Through this research, the wine specialist developed GSM10 — an active ingredient that fights oxidation — a chemical reaction that takes place when a substance comes into contact with oxygen. (Prolonged oxidation contributes to the loss of collagen, wrinkles, sagging and more. Similarly, when wine is exposed to too much oxidation, it is considered flawed.)
If you’re not convinced, that’s OK. We’re also obsessing over IGK’s On My Way hair kit. For just $35, you can gift your most glamorous pal the brand’s Good Behavior Smoothing Spray, which provides 24-hour fizz control and heat protection as well as the First Class Dry Shampoo that keeps tresses clean in between washes. The products are packed with charcoal powder (for lifting dirt), coconut oil (for shine) and spirulina protein (for nourishment).
Trying to get your beau into self-care? No problem. The At Water Facial Cleansing Bar is ideal for the “rugged man” as it was created with “highly active people” in mind, according to the brand. It is a coconut-based face soap that is perfect for oily and combination skin. It’s also budget-friendly as it costs $18.
We’ve also got something for the hostess with the mostess in your life. Arrive at their annual holiday soiree with Casa Dragones Reposado — the only tequila to be aged in 100 percent Mizunara oak casks. The beverage is a hit among celebrities, including Ryan Seacrest, and retails for $180.
Keep scrolling to see our holiday picks for the whole family!
For Her! For Him! For Kids! A Complete Gifting Guide for Every Person in Your Life
Credit: sprayground.com
Sprayground Sailor Moon Backpack
Put a smile on your anime-obsessed loved one with this Sailor Moon backpack.
$65, sprayground.com
Credit: walmart.com
Japonesque Ultimate Blending Brush & Sponge Set
This bundle includes four essential face and eye tools that will make applying makeup feel like luxury.
$19.98, walmart.com
Credit: casadragones.com
Casa Dragones Reposado
Help your friends make the best margarita around with this tasty tequila.
$180, casadragones.com
Credit: le-domaine.com
Le Domaine The Cream
While we'd advise you to save this one for yourself, your loved one will never stop thanking you for helping them in the fight against wrinkles.
$320, e-domaine.com
Credit: k-kane.com
K Kane Golden Age Diamond Studs
These sparklers are Beyoncé approved. Enough said.
$220, k-kane.com
Credit: hillhousehome.co
Hill House Home Holiday Party Platforms
How festive and trendy are these plaid heels? Your favorite fashionista will be overloaded with compliments.
$295, hillhousehome.com
Credit: supersmalls.com
Super Smalls Ice Skating Jeweled Gloves
Staying warm never looked so glamorous!
$38, supersmalls.com
Credit: mironcrosby.com
Miron Crosby June Bug Boot
Babies and cowboy boots are a duo we will always support.
$250, mironcrosby.com
Credit: us.rouje.com
Le Filles en Rouje The Perfect Lips Set
A bold red lip is always a good idea and this sultry set comes with a limited edition pouch.
$108, us.rouje.com
Credit: us.rouje.com
Leatherology Meadow Double Zip Camera Bag
The crossbody bag Christmas dreams are made of.
$210, leatherology.com
Credit: thetitanicstore.com
The Titanic Store Memorabilia
For the Jack and Rose-obsessed.
$189, thetitanicstore.com
Credit: stateofkid.com
State of Kid My First Phone
Because every kid is born technologically savvy.
$38, supersmalls.com
Credit: nordstrom.com
Atwater Oil Regulator Facial Cleansing Bar
Finally, your partner can stop stealing your products.
$18, nordstrom.com
Credit: igkhair.com
IGK On My Way kit
No bad hair days.
$35, igkhair.com
Credit: dior.com
La Collection Privée Christian Dior Gris Dior
When you smell good, you feel good.
$310, dior.com
Credit: beaufortbonnetcompany.com
The Beaufort Bonnet Company Parrish Pom Pom Hat
Keep calm and cozy on.
$52, beaufortbonnetcompany.com
Credit: southerntide.com
Recess + Southern Tide Pickleball Paddles
With this, your sporty gal will always be ready for an impromptu game.